Sports

Haaland Content at Man City but Leaves Door Open

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
66
Halaand
Halaand

Manchester City’s prolific striker, Erling Haaland, has expressed his contentment with the Premier League club while keeping the possibility of a future move open.

Haaland’s tenure at Manchester City began in 2022 when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in a notable £52 million transfer. The Norwegian forward signed a contract with City extending until 2027.

With an impressive record of 80 goals in 84 games for the Etihad club over the past 18 months, Haaland has become a pivotal figure in City’s attacking force.

Amid discussions surrounding his future, Manchester City is reportedly eager to secure Haaland’s services for an extended period. Negotiations for a new contract are said to be underway, reflecting the club’s desire to retain the 23-year-old striker.

He told reporters, “I’m really happy.

“Especially with the people that I’m surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it’s probably going to be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
66

Related Articles

Arteta Gives Injury Update on Martinelli, Saka

19 hours ago
mbappe

Mbappe Tension Overshadows PSG’s Crunch Champions League Date

1 day ago
Barcelona

Barca Lose De Jong, Pedri Before Napoli Game

1 day ago
Xavi

Xavi Makes Big Three Lineup Changes for Athletic Club Clash

3 days ago