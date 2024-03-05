Haaland Content at Man City but Leaves Door Open

Manchester City’s prolific striker, Erling Haaland, has expressed his contentment with the Premier League club while keeping the possibility of a future move open.

Haaland’s tenure at Manchester City began in 2022 when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in a notable £52 million transfer. The Norwegian forward signed a contract with City extending until 2027.

With an impressive record of 80 goals in 84 games for the Etihad club over the past 18 months, Haaland has become a pivotal figure in City’s attacking force.

Amid discussions surrounding his future, Manchester City is reportedly eager to secure Haaland’s services for an extended period. Negotiations for a new contract are said to be underway, reflecting the club’s desire to retain the 23-year-old striker.

He told reporters, “I’m really happy.

“Especially with the people that I’m surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it’s probably going to be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”