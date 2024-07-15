Gwoza Blast Sabotage Against Resettlement Efforts – Zulum

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has described the recent bomb blast in Gwoza Local Government as a deliberate attempt to undermine his administration’s resettlement agenda.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri, Zulum addressed the incident after returning from a 28-day vacation, which included attending the 2024 Hajj exercise.

Zulum said “What has happened in Gwoza was very unfortunate at this significant time when we are celebrating the exit of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State, we witnessed a series of bomb attacks.”

He added, “I believe this is an act of sabotage, because at this time when we look forward to seeing how we shall resettle people back to their communities. I think some don’t like Borno State’s resettlement agenda.

He also said, “I want to appeal to the people of Gwoza to remain calm and law-abiding. The state government will partner with the federal government to ensure that IDPs are resettled in their communities.”

… Gov vows to support farmers, address food insecurity

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has reiterated his commitment to supporting farmers and addressing food insecurity in Borno State.

The governor said “We will ensure that we do more than what we did for the people of Borno State. I know there are challenges in Nigeria, especially the problem of food scarcity. But I think it is temporary.

He added, “Government from now up to the end of my administration will concentrate on farming, expand cultivated areas and ensure increased food production in the state. The government will provide seeds to farmers and we will partner with the federal government to ensure food security.”

While commenting on the 2024 Hajj exercise, Zulum said, “As far as I am concerned, there is improvement in the Hajj operations this year compared to the previous years. I think this is one of the best Hajj operations in recent times.”

Governor Zulum commended the federal government and the National Hajj Commission for ensuring a hitch-free Hajj operations.