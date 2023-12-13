Gwale LGA Chairman’s Suspension Deadline Expires Amid Chaos, Secretariat Fire

The Kano State Police Command has announced that the timeframe for the suspension of the Gwale Local Government Area Chairman by the Kano State House of Assembly concluded on Wednesday, just as a court order reinforced the Chairman’s return to work.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Spokesman for the Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyaya.

According to Kiyaya, earlier on Wednesday, between 0500-0630hrs, a fire erupted, engulfing three offices in the Secretariat of the Local Government Council Headquarters. The affected departments include Community Development, Works, and Audit, with the cause currently under investigation.

To prevent potential criminal activity, the Police Command ensured the provision of adequate security for the Chairman and the Local Government Council Headquarters. The area remains calm, with joint security operatives, including DSS and NSCDC, maintaining a strong presence.

However, at approximately 1135hrs, unidentified intruders forcefully entered the Secretariat Complex, causing chaos and pelting stones at individuals present. In response, the police used tear gas to disperse the intruders. The situation is now under control, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

Residents are urged to remain calm, assured that the police are handling the situation, and are fully prepared to address any threat to national security. Additionally, the public is advised to disregard pressure groups attempting to provoke confrontation between residents and security agencies in the state.