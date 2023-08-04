Gwagwalada Power Plant Will Generate FDIs For Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday described the Gwagwalada thermal power plant(phase 1) as highly significant tot he nation.

Tinubu stated this during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project which is expected to generate multiple foreign direct investments for the country.

He said, “The Gwagwalada 350MW (Phase 1) project is part of an incremental 3,600MW cumulative power project that is based on market-driven designs along the Abuja, Kaduna and Kano (AKK) gas pipeline corridors, which will further underpin the project’s economic viability while generating multiple foreign direct investments (FDIs) for the nation.

“The groundbreaking for the Gwagwalada thermal power plant (Phase 1) is highly significant to the nation, as it marks the first bold step and the beginning of the administration’s concerted efforts to entrench a strong and virile energy foundation for uninterrupted power supply to boost the economy and accelerate industrial growth.”