Gunmen Not Behind Fire At Imo Magistrate’s Court – Police

The Imo State Police Command has debunked reports that a fire incident at the magistrate’s court in the state was caused by unknown gunmen.

The reports also alleged that explosive devices were thrown into the court’s building which led to the fire.

This was debunked as false in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, CSP Michael Battam.

The statement read, “It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news on social media that, “Unknown gunmen strike again, set Imo Magistrate Court ablaze”. This story is unfounded and a misrepresentation of the true picture of what happened, on 18/12/2022 at about 1420hours, as reported by EverydayNewsNgr.

“The Command believe that such unverified reportage could create fear and panic in the minds of the good people of the State and Nigerians at large and advised journalists to always ensure they verify their stories before publishing.

“At this juncture, may I put the records straight: nobody “threw explosives devices on the Court” on 18/12/2022 as claimed by the reporter of EverdayNewsNgr rather, it is suspected to be an electrical fault that caused the fire incident in the Exhibit Room of the Court and was put under control due to the timely intervention of the Police and personnel of the Federal Fire Service in the State. Thus, the fire could not spread to cause damages in the premises.

“Meanwhile, calm have since been restored, the Court registrar informed of the incident, investigation is ongoing and the premises fortified with enough Security personnel.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+), while commending Imolites for their unalloyed supports to the Command, urged them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or attack. He then, advised them to disregard fake news and assured them of the Command’s continuous commitment in ensuring a crime free yuletide season in the State.”