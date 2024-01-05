Gunmen Kidnap 10 Persons in Jalingo

Gunmen struck fear in the Wuro Musa area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, as they abducted ten individuals in a daring incident that unfolded in the early hours of Friday, January 5, 2024.

Usman Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, confirmed the kidnapping, revealing that the victims were forcefully taken at approximately 00:40 hours. As the news sent shockwaves through the community, Abdullahi assured the public that the police are actively engaged in pursuing the abductors. He urged anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Concerns over the escalating insecurity in the affected community have prompted residents to call on the government for collaborative efforts with security agencies. The plea is for a swift and safe rescue of the kidnapped individuals, highlighting the urgent need for robust measures to curb the recurrent incidents of kidnapping in the state capital and its environs.

Witnesses, recounting the harrowing incident, asserted that the gunmen, arriving in significant numbers, resorted to firing shots into the air. This tactic was employed to intimidate residents and pave the way for the assailants to access their targets without hindrance.