Gunmen in Military Uniforms Shoot at Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has escaped an assassination attempt on his life while on his way to an official assignment in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the Kogi State Government, via a statement issued by the state Commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo,on Sunday, the incident happened a few kilometres away from Abuja, around 4pm on Sunday.

Fanwo said, “The attackers who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the governor’s convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy. It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers.”

He said that the attacks were at three different points, the last barricade being around Kwali Federal Capital Territory at about 4.20 p.m.

“The report of these strange attacks has been properly documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences,” he added.

According to him, “We are not oblivious of the fact that certain elements are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the governorship poll slated for November 11, 2023.

“As an administration, we will spare nothing to ensure our citizens are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.”

The commissioner concluded by urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement to necessary authorities.

“It is the responsibility of the government to ensure security and we want to assure you that the peace we have enjoyed as a state in the last eight years won’t be lost on the altar of violent politics,” he stated.