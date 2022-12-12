Gunmen Attack Second Imo INEC Office In Two Weeks

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced am attack on its office in Imo State by gunmen.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye Esq.

According to Okoye, the attack was reported by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, who said the incident occurred at about 300am on Monday 12th December 2022.

The statement read in part, “The attack affected the part of the building occupied by the Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department and one official utility vehicle (a Toyota Hilux pickup van) was burnt.

“The response of the security and emergency services (the Fire Service) curtailed further damage to the building and other assets of the Commission. No critical election materials were destroyed. There were also no casualties involving staff of the Commission.

“This is third attack on the Commission’s facilities in Imo State in less than two weeks following the earlier attacks on our Orlu LGA office on Thursday 1st December 2022 and Oru West LGA office on Sunday 4th December 2022.

“Our Imo State Headqurters is located in the centre of the Owerri, the State capital, between a court and the State secretariat. This is therefore yet another systematic attack targetted at the Commission’s assets across the country, more so on the day that the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) commences nationwide ahead of the 2023 General Election.”