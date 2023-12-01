Gunmen Attack INEC REC in Kogi

Gunmen have attacked the resident of a Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State.

This comes days after the governorship election in the state won by Usman Ododo of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Giving details on the attack, INEC shared on X, “In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.”