Gumi Accuses DSS Of Terrorism Over Tukur Mamu Detention

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has slammed the Department for State Services, DSS, for detaining terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

Concise Need learnt that Mamu was arrested at the Cairo International Airport and deported back to Nigeria.

Mamu who negotiated concerning the abducted Abuja-kaduna train passengers was picked up by DSS operatives st the airport in Nigeria.

Reacting, Gumi stated that the DSS ought to have taken him to court and not keep him detained.

He said, “Take him to court to face trial. Keeping him in custody despite being a family man was just to intimidate him. This intimidation is also terrorism. Arresting people unjustly is also terrorism; just like the terrorists do by going to somebody’s house to kidnap him.

“How can we continue in this situation under a government that is about to wind up? Our hope is for them to finish successfully not in a bad light. It’s not about Tukur Mamu, you all know that whenever they arrest innocent people, I always talk, not to talk of someone that I know and I’m only advising the government to release him so that we can apologize to him to forget what happened.”