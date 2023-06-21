Sports

Guinness World Records Awards Ronaldo For 200th Capp

Ronaldo
Ronaldo

In a momentous UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday, Portugal’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, expressed his joy after securing victory with a goal in his remarkable 200th international appearance.

Ronaldo achieved an unprecedented milestone as he became the first men’s player to reach 200 international appearances, commencing the match against Iceland in the UEFA Euro qualifier.

In the 89th minute of the thrilling encounter, the esteemed five-time Ballon d’Or recipient sealed the triumph by scoring the lone goal.

Following the game, Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, expressed his delight in celebrating the significant milestone with a goal, marking the special occasion with a memorable performance.

“Triumph with a special flavor. Not only for the day it was, for the homage, for the 200th game… To top it off with a goal, I can’t ask for more.

“It was spectacular, unforgettable, for everything it generated around the game. I have to thank the Icelanders, to the federation for the surprise. And to Guinness!” Ronaldo told Record Portugal.

