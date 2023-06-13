Entertainment

Guiness World Records Certify Hilda Baci After Cook-A-Thon

Anthony Adeniyi12 mins ago
1
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci

Guinness World Records has certified Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest coking marathon in the world.

The announcement was made weeks after Hilda Baci broke the record set by India’s Lala Taton.

The organisation said, “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

Meanwhile, two other Nigerians are already working towards breaking her cooking record.

