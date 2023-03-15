Guests Claiming Ownership Of Lagos Will Be Defeated – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the governorship election in Lagos on Saturday will put guests claiming ownership of the land in their place.

The election is contested by incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor; and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

With just days to the election, claims that Lagos is a no man’s land that can be taken by any other tribe asides the Yoruba owners have been trending on social media.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode urged all Yoruba sons and daughters to vote Sanwo-Olu who is seeking a second term in office.

He tweeted, “On Sat. 18th March Lagos state will face the stiffest test & greatest challenge to its efficacy & identity since it came into existence. The question of who owns Lagos will finally be determined & the guests that seek to claim Yoruba land as their own will be put in their place.

“I urge every son & daughter of the Yoruba together with all men & women of goodwill to come out on that day and vote for @jidesanwoolu who has proved that he is not only a true omo-oluabi but also a first class leader and administrator.”

“Eko Akete, ilu Ogbon! Eko o gba gbere!”