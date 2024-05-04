Guardiola Tips England for Euro 2024 Success

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola believes that the England national team could clinch Euro 2024 by emulating the strategies that led his club to their first Champions League title last season. After several close attempts, Guardiola’s guidance finally bore fruit for City, sparking his confidence in England’s potential under similar tactics.

Reflecting on England’s recent brushes with success and the accompanying heartbreaks, Guardiola pointed out parallels between his early experiences at City and England’s trajectory in international football. England’s journey has been marked by narrow defeats in crucial matches, including the Euro 2021 final loss to Italy on penalties at Wembley, the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia, and a quarter-final exit to France in the 2022 World Cup.

Guardiola suggested that England manager Gareth Southgate could replicate his club’s achievements on the international stage by applying lessons from these near misses. According to him, the resilience and experience gained from past disappointments could set the foundation for a victorious campaign in Germany in 2024.

“They are really good. It’s not just the talent of the strikers, it’s the whole package, the whole group and Gareth knows perfectly what he has to do,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“So I have the feeling, everyone has the feeling, that the England national team, (from) the last events – the World Cup and European Championship – they make steps, they are on the verge, they are really close. They lost a final, got to a semi-final.

“When you arrive at these stages every two years, it’s going to happen. It’s quite similar to us, we were close, and in the end we lifted it.”

Guardiola believes the English passion for football, which has often weighed heavily on their players at tournaments, will prove a more uplifting factor this time.

“I see the reaction when they play European Cups or World Cups, people go crazy on the streets. They go crazy for the national team,” Guardiola said.

“That proves how proud they are and, at the end of the day, as a football player, that is the best, your country is proud of what you are doing for your country, and the way you are playing, reaching the last stages.

“Just believe it. If they believe it, they can do it. Believe it, believe it, they can do it.”