Guardiola Takes Decision On Leaving Man City

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has decided to extend his stay at the club, in a bid to finally deliver the Champions League trophy.

City suffered their latest crushing exit in the competition in the hands of Real Madrid this week.

Despite winning 4-3 in the first leg, the Premier League champions lost 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the semi-finals.

The crushing defeat means Guardiola has still not landed European club football’s elite prize in six attempts since taking charge at City in 2016.

However, the UK Mirror reports the Spaniard will not walk away and is ready to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until 2025.

Guardiola’s latest failure has led to speculation the 51-year-old could decide to end his time at City at the end of next season, when his current deal expires.

Having won the Champions League twice as a coach with Barcelona, Guardiola has not lifted the trophy since 2011, coming up short at Bayern Munich and now City.

