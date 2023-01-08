Sports

Guardiola Rejects Brazil Job After Chat With Ronaldo

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, reportedly declined the opportunity to lead the Brazil national team, according to the UK Mirror.

After Tite announced his resignation following the 2022 World Cup, the position was given to the 51-year-old.

Guardiola has established himself as one of football’s best managers with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City despite never managing at the international level.

Ronaldo De Lima, a renowned striker from Brazil, approached Guardiola’s agent Pere to inquire about the Spaniard’s interest in the open position.

Ronaldo’s plea was denied, though, since Guardiola wanted to stay at The Etihad for at least another two years. Guardiola recently extended his contract with City, keeping him with the Premier League champions through 2024.

