Guardiola Apologises for Comment on Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued an apology to Kalvin Phillips after he said the England midfielder was “overweight” following his return from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Guardiola said at the time: “He’s not injured – he arrived overweight. I don’t know [why]. He didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”

Speaking about his comments at the time, Guardiola conceded that he would never normally speak to the media about a player in such a way.

“Yeah, I’m sorry,” Guardiola said to Phillips via the media ahead of City’s clash with Brentford on Tuesday.

“Once in eight years is not bad. But I’m so sorry. I apologise to him.

“I spoke to him before [making the comments in the media]. I never, ever don’t speak to the team before I say something here, or the player in that case.”

Phillips had recently told The Guardian about the impact of Guardiola’s words on his mentality.

“He was right to do so, but there are different ways to go about it,” he said.

“It was just a misunderstanding and I think he was very frustrated with me coming back 1.5kg over my weight target.”