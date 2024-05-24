Guardiola Aims for Historic Win in FA Cup Final

Pep Guardiola is looking to guide Manchester City to a historic victory in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United. The Premier League champions face their city rivals at Wembley in a rematch of last year’s final.

City, who triumphed 2-1 in the previous encounter, aim to secure an unprecedented back-to-back domestic double with a win. Guardiola’s squad, fresh off their Premier League success, enter the final as strong favourites.

Guardiola expressed confidence in his team’s ability to meet the challenge posed by Erik ten Hag’s United, emphasizing the significance of the occasion and the potential to make history.

“We are going to London to perform well, same routine, not forgotten, one year defend our crown until next season.

“Saturday we will go for it with all we have. If we lose I want it to be because they were better and not because we weren’t who we are.

“The players know it is the last game of the season, the last effort. I have been impressed with how good they have trained this week.”

“If history gives us a chance to do something not done before, try it,” the Spaniard told reporters on Friday. “Maybe it will be extra motivation for the players. I didn’t speak about this specifically to the players. Playing for a win, a trophy, is enough.

“No teams have done four [Premier League titles] in a row, none have done back-to-back doubles. That is because it is not easy.