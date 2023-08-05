GSK Exit: Nigeria Now Horrific For Businesses – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has stated that Nigeria has now become a horrific environment for local and foreign businesses.

This he said explained why GlaxoSmithKline is leaving Nigeria after decades of operating in the country.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku lamented that the exit of GSK and other companies alike will lead to job losses in the country.

He said, “The planned exit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from Nigeria after more than five decades of doing business in Nigeria underscores how horrific the environment has become for both local and foreign businesses. Sadly, many international firms have, in recent times, sold their assets and bid farewell to Nigeria after several years of operating in our country.

“These exits have led to further loss of jobs in an environment that is already bleeding jobs. We need to do a lot more not only to encourage investors to make Nigeria their preferred destination but also to encourage companies already operating in our land not to “japa.” To this end, we must revamp our infrastructure, endeavour to enthrone a sustainable regime of energy security and retool our fiscal and monetary policy. -AA”