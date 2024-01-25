GRV’s Wife Apologises After Backlash Over Debt

Ify Aniebo, the wife of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s candidate for governor of Lagos State in the 2023 election, has issued an apology following accusations of failing to pay the salary of a former employee.

In a statement posted on her X account on Thursday, Ify expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging her role and the need for a more proactive approach in addressing such matters before they escalate on social media platforms.

After assistance from her spouse, GRV, in settling the outstanding debt, Ify extended her apologies, deeming the incident a ‘teachable moment’ and pledging to handle similar situations more effectively in the future.

She wrote, “I have taken time out to reflect and now it’s clear to me I should have handled events differently. It didn’t have to come this far and I sincerely apologise.

“This is a teachable moment for me and I strongly appreciate the constructive criticisms. I will handle things better going forward.

“That said, #GRVlagos oko mi! I know I don’t do this enough but I’m incredibly lucky to have you. Thank you for being kind, patient, and loving. My knight in shining armour.

“Forget all this ‘shalaye’ on the timeline, you’re eating well this week – and I’d also be on the menu.”