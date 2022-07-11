Group Congratulates Shettima On Emerging Tinubu Running Mate

Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has congratulated former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima on his emergence as Running-Mate to the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s Head of Media and Publicity, Tosin Adeyanju, on Monday.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the party leaders and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the decision and called on all party leaders, stakeholders and faithful to rally around the candidate of the party to ensure the success of the ticket at the presidential polls.

“We are convinced that Senator Shettima is a very distinguished, loyal, disciplined and committed party man who will add great value and complement the presidential ticket given his well-acknowledged, rich legislative and executive pedigree spanning several years in our country.

“He not only balances the ticket but will serve as a partner to the highly experienced, cerebral, prepared and great mobilizer, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

“An energetic grassroots mobiliser; Shettima, a two-time governor, senator and commissioner, has the needed political experience that would guarantee victory for our great party in 2023 elections as we journey towards repositioning our country for a greater propserity and development”

“As we embark on this all-important mission to move Nigeria farther in the positive trajectory, we must now all work together in unity, as a people and party, to better our country,” the group charged.