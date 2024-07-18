Greenwood Transfers to Olympique Marseille in €30m Deal

Mason Greenwood is set to join Olympique Marseille, with a transfer agreement finalized between all parties. The 22-year-old forward will be departing Manchester United after a deal was reached to send him to the French club, where he is expected to play until June 2029.

OM has already arranged a private flight for Greenwood to travel to Marseille, where he will undergo medical examinations before signing the contract. This significant move sees Manchester United receiving a €30 million package along with a 50% sell-on clause, ensuring they benefit from any future transfer of the player.

Greenwood, who emerged from Manchester United’s youth academy, has been a prominent figure in the team’s forward line. His departure marks the end of an era for the Red Devils, who have relied on his goal-scoring prowess and versatility in attack.

Olympique Marseille’s acquisition of Greenwood reflects their ambition to bolster their squad with young talent capable of making an immediate impact. The club’s management has expressed confidence in Greenwood’s abilities and potential to thrive in Ligue 1.

The transfer is part of Manchester United’s broader strategy to rebuild and rejuvenate their squad under the current management. Greenwood’s exit, while significant, paves the way for new signings and opportunities for emerging talents within the club.