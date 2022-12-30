Greater Lagos Begins In Five Ibile Zones

The much anticipated Y2022 edition of the annual Greater Lagos Fiesta finally kicked off on Thursday across all the designated centres in each of the Ibile divisions namely Lagos, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry.

A statement issued by the Media Team for the Fiesta said all the venues witnessed huge turnouts for the Children’s Corner, Talent Hunt and different games and competitions held among participants at the events.

According to the statement, “Greater Lagos Fiesta is a platform for the promotion of commerce, arts, culture, unity, fun and entertainment among the people of Lagos State held during end-of-year celebrations. It is an annual event which had started under past administrations in Lagos and had now been included in the annual events under the State’s Tourism Calendar”.

“The three-day event is holding at Agege Stadium under Ikeja Division, Ikorodu Town Hall under Ikorodu Division, Badagry Grammar School under Badagry Division, Epe Recreation Centre under Epe Division and Eko Atlantic City under Lagos Division”, it added.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Arts and Culture, Mr. Femi Martins had earlier embarked on an assessment visit to the various venues of the event and has reaffirmed the readiness of the various centres.

He stated that the venues are ready for entertainment, just as he revealed that the Children’s Corners at the various centres, as of Thursday, the 29th of December, had witnessed a large turnout of children.

The Special Adviser, who was in the company of the Ministry of Tourism’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Marsh during the visits, applauded the level of preparedness at the various centres as well as the competitions held at the Ikorodu venue among children and the upcoming talents segment in Badagry, Epe and Agege venues.

Martins assured all Lagos residents and those of neighbouring States of a well-loaded Greater Lagos Fiesta filled with fun and entertainment, adding that the event is geared towards promoting the spirit of togetherness among residents in Lagos.