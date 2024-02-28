Grealish’s Injury Recurrence Worries Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has voiced concerns over Jack Grealish’s injury after the midfielder suffered a suspected recurrence of a groin issue during City’s 6-2 victory against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Grealish, who recently returned to the squad following his initial injury on February 13th during the Champions League clash against Copenhagen, was substituted after just 39 minutes at Kenilworth Road. The former Aston Villa player’s comeback was short-lived as he was forced off the field, replaced by Jeremy Doku.

Witnesses noted Grealish’s somber demeanor as he left the pitch, with the 28-year-old appearing visibly dejected. He sought solace from teammates and took a seat on the substitutes’ bench, his hood pulled up, indicating a sense of disappointment and concern.

Guardiola’s remarks reflect the uncertainty surrounding Grealish’s condition and the potential seriousness of the injury setback. The midfielder’s absence could pose a significant setback for Manchester City as they navigate through a crucial period of the season across multiple competitions.