Grammy Loss: Diddy Denies Throwing Shades At Burna Boy

A purported screenshot from the Instagram story of American rapper, Diddy, where he allegedly threw a shade at Burna Boy went viral after the Last Last crooner lost his two Grammy nominations.

“I helped you win your first and only Grammy award, which I did out of kindness, and somehow you thought you could win another without my help? Oh okay,” the text on the screenshot read.

Diddy, however, has denied throwing shade at Burna Boy, stating that the post was fake.

Commenting under the post shared by an Instagram user, Diddy said, “This is fake.”

Diddy was the co-producer for Burna’s 2020 album, Twice as Tall, which clinched The Best Global Music Album in the 2022 Grammys.

Although Burna Boy’s 2022 album, Love Damini, was nominated again this year in the same category, he did not clinch the award.