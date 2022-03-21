Entertainment

Grammy: I Didn’t Say Cancel Kanye -Comedian, Trevor Noah

Comedian, Trevor Noah, has reacted to the withdrawal of Kanye West’s offer to perform at this year’s Grammy awards.

The withdrawal of the offer came on the heels of the rapper using a racial slur on Noah and his subsequent suspension by Instagram.

It would be recalled that Noah had described the sustained bashing of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, by West as “terrifying.”

Noah’s take on his show, The Daily Show, had resulted in West using a racial slur on him on Instagram.

Although there have been no official confirmation that West’s performance had been pulled, Noah tweeted on Sunday, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

