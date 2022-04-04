Grammy 2022: Nigerians Compare Yemi Alade, Angelique Kidjo

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has stirred up a conversation online as Angelique Kidjo, won Best Global music album at the 2022 Grammy award.

Angelique Kidjo won the category for her album ‘Mother Nature’ defeating Wizkid, Femi Kuti and his son.

Nigerians expressed disappointment as their hopes that Wizkid would win were dashed.

However, Kidjo’s win is still a win for Nigeria as her Grammy award album ‘Mother Nature’ featured Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Sampa the Great, Burna Boy, and Ghetto Boy.

This stirred conversation on Twitter as Nigerians compared Yemi Alade’s sound to that of Angelique Kidjo.

They opined that Yemi Alade is underrated and will be the first Nigerian female to win a Grammy if she continues with her sound.

Here are some comments gathered by DAILY POST from Twitter;

@Taiwoalabi “Mother Nature Album by Angélique Kidjo that just won GRAMMYs has Burna Boy, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi on it. It’s a win-win for Nigeria.

@PrinceS “Wizkid lost but we still won.Congrats to Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and Burna Boy who all featured on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Grammy winning’ album, Mother Nature.Naija to the world.”

@TheOladeledada “Angelique Kidjo has 5 Grammy Awards. When that woman retires, she will pass the garment of Elijah to Yemi Alade and she will win #GRAMMYs someday. Congratulations Mama Evergreen of Africa.”

@Taiwolabode “This is proof that Yemi Alade should keep going. Her Grammy might just be around the corner.”

@Iamtopsy4real “One Nigerian artist that I know will win the Grammy one day is Yemi Alade.”

@VeraCruz “Congratulations to Burna boy, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi for their contribution to Angelique Kidjo’s Grammy winning album “Mother nature”.

@SirDavidBent “Yemi Alade is low-key one of the best singers in industry. My respect for her skyrocketed after her single with Angelique Kidjo: Sekere. I’m not surprised now that she can also call herself a Grammy winner via the same collaboration.”

@Weyimi “Like play Yemi Alade might just be the first female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy award. This cultural music dance and talentless artist with no discography when una dey use cause the lady don dey pay oh.”

@Aramide “The only Yemi Alade song I know is “I’m looking for my Johnny”. The rest na cultural dance song wey them suppose dey use for primary and secondary school.”

@CassiTobi “Yemi Alade is getting a Grammy, I’m so sure of that. I can’t wait to witness it.”

@MychukwuEbuka9 “Yemi Alade is getting closer to that Grammys. This is the actual song she had with the Queen Angelique kidjo.Listen to the lyrics etc. The album as a whole deserves double Grammys. Congratulations to her.”

@NweNwanyiAto “Yemi Alade is the up coming mama Africa like Angelique. Watch out for her in few years to come .Nigerians follow a musical trend and it’s funny and annoying at the same time.”

