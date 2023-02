Gowon, Jonathan, Others Attend Council Of State Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari On Friday presided over the Council of State Meeting in State House, Abuja.

Those present included Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar; Former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon

Others included Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.