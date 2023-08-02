Govt’s Response Will Determine Duration Of Protest — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) made it clear that the government’s response, rather than the use of force, would determine the duration of the ongoing protest.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, conveyed this message during an interview with Channels TV at Unity Fountain in the FCT on Wednesday.

The protest initiated by NLC began on Wednesday morning in opposition to what they perceived as ‘anti-people’ policies across various states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, Edo, and others.

Ajaero emphasized that the NLC would gauge the state’s response to decide whether the protest should continue for a day, another day, or indefinitely. He firmly stated that the use of force to suppress people’s right to express their views would not be the solution.

The catalyst for the protest was President Bola Tinubu’s announcement in his inaugural address on May 29 that “fuel subsidy is gone.” Subsequently, the fuel price per liter skyrocketed from N185 to N617 in various parts of the country.

In light of the soaring cost of living, the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding a reversal of its ‘anti-people’ policies. Among the crucial demands were an increase in the current minimum wage, the release of eight months’ withheld salary for university lecturers and workers, and a rollback of the increased public school fees.

The NLC’s stance showcased their commitment to pressing for positive changes through peaceful means, and they await the government’s response to determine the future of the protest.