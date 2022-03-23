Govt Not Interested In Giving Citizens Constant Power Supply -Lawmaker

Muraina Ajibola, a lawmaker from Oyo state, has said the government is not prepared to provide constant power supply to citizens.

He said this when some members of the house of representatives on Tuesday tackled Abubakar Aliyu, minister of power, over the electricity situation in the country.

“These problems are not just starting now,” he said.

“For instance, we know every year there will be shortages of water and then they would be a problem at this time. We also know that during the period between January and March there is usually this shutdown. We have an abundance of gas but we are not making use of it.

“What we do is fire brigade approach. It is when that same problem is repeating itself that we will stand up from somewhere and say we are repairing this.

“The summary of it is that we are not prepared to give our people power. This is very sad because even when there is electricity, some constituencies like mine don’t even have light. There is light only when they want to send billing to us — estimated bills.”