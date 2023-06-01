Governors Visit Buhari In Daura

Former president Muhammadu Buhari has been receiving visits from various individuals and groups who wish to express their gratitude for his service to Nigeria. In this particular instance, serving and former Governors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) visited him in his hometown of Daura.

During the visit, the NGF members commended Buhari for his efforts in national development and expressed their appreciation for his service to the country. They also wished him a well-deserved rest following the successful conclusion of his tenure as President.

Buhari, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the governors for their visit and the immense love they have shown him over the past eight years. He acknowledged their role as leaders and reminded them of the significant responsibility they bear in serving the country and its people.

Buhari emphasized the importance of unity among the governors and urged them to work together for the betterment of Nigeria.

The governors in attendance during the visit included Dapo Abiodun (representing Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazak), the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum; Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors and Governor of Imo State; Inuwa Yahaya, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe State; Dikko Radda, the host governor from Katsina State; Babajide Sanyaolu of Lagos State; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; and Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State. Also present were former governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, and the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu AbdulSalam.

The visit of the Nigerian Governors Forum to President Buhari in Daura highlights the respect and appreciation they have for his service to the nation and serves as a testament to the important role he played during his tenure as President of Nigeria.