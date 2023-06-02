Gov Otu Faults NNPC, Dealers’ Increase Of Pump Price

In a bid to address the concerns of skyrocketing petrol prices, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has inaugurated a multi-stakeholders’ taskforce.

The purpose of this taskforce is to monitor and ensure that petrol stations adhere to controlled prices for their products.

Governor Otu expressed his disappointment with the selfish and harsh actions of petroleum dealers who increased pump prices ahead of the expected subsidy removal in July 2023.

During the inauguration ceremony held in Calabar, Governor Otu appointed Peter Okim as the head of the 11-member taskforce.

Their primary responsibility is to oversee and regulate the situation in the state, preventing hoarding of petroleum products and ensuring that they are sold at the appropriate pump price.

Governor Otu emphasized that the existing petroleum products in filling stations and tank farms are subsidized and should be sold at the previous rates.

Mr. Peter Okim, the chairman of the taskforce, assured immediate engagement with the dealers and stakeholders to address the issue at hand.

The taskforce members, including Asuquo Kingsley Bassey, Okoye Chidizie, Adulat Charles Inzor, Captain Otu Ita Otu, Mbeb Williams, ACP Kabiru Ibrahim, Chief Supt. Ojoi Ekpenyong Ogette, Lt. Commander S. B. Ahmed, and Mr. Boniface Okache as the secretary, are ready to take proactive measures to curb unjust price hikes and ensure fair distribution of petroleum products within the state.