Gov Lauds Workers’ Struggle For Better Kwara

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday said the administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of workers and protect the interest of labour unions in the state, acknowledging their support before and during the last general elections.

Speaking at the May Day Celebration in Ilorin, the Governor congratulated the Nigerian workers and labour leaders on the celebration of May Day, a day AbdulRazaq said is “grounded in the progressive and noble values of the global workforce, including in Nigeria”.

“Great workers, this administration is your own and it will always be your own. We owe our recent election victory to God Almighty, to you the great workers and to all of the people of our state who stood for the collective aspirations to place Kwara on a path of steady, inclusive growth and collective prosperity that we represent,” he said.

“I thank you very much. I reassure you that we will not drop the ball. We will continue to prioritise your welfare while also creating an environment for collective growth.”

The Governor attended the event alongside Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Head of Service Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole; cabinet members; and Commissioner of Police Paul Odama; Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies Issa Aremu (mni).

Several serving and former labour leaders also attended the celebration.

AbdulRazaq pledged to maximise the gains of the last four years through implementation of various programmes and policies, saying the workers would always be needed for the success of such steps.

“Our agenda is to consolidate on the successes of the last four years through continuous infrastructural renewal, easing of the business climate, expansion of our economic base through support for macro and microeconomic activities, especially small and medium scale enterprises,

general industrial growth, growing internal revenue, improving the regime of transparency and accountability, agricultural development, combating environmental and climate crisis such as flooding, and strengthening rule of law, peace and security in the state.

We cannot do this without the support of workers,” he said.

“I acknowledge the fact that trade unions are important pillars of any democratic society. You are always key to the wider struggles for universal human rights and welfare of your members.

Kwara State is known for industrial harmony and we will do our best to keep it that way within the resources available to us. Let us keep being friends and allies in our collective drive for a better Kwara.

“I am similarly appealing to the Labour unions across Nigeria to work for a seamless transition of government following the recent election cycle from which different political parties have been pronounced winners of different offices.