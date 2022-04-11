Gov Emmanuel Seeks Investment From UAE

Governor Udom Emmanuel was among participants at the recently concluded 2022 Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The meeting was organized by the Emirates’ Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Nigerian Governors Forum, to bring together investors and top leaders government.

Pitching the Akwa Ibom brand, (particularly, the Ibom Deep Seaport, Ibom industrial estate and the science park), to the businessmen and investors at the meeting, Governor Emmanuel said Akwa Ibom State has become Nigeria’s new investment destination.

The Governor, who informed participants that Akwa Ibom is Nigeria’s best kept secret, mentioned the fact that it is the only state with an airline as a pointer to her uniqueness as an investment destination.

According to him, “It is the safest place to work, live and invest in Nigeria. We are investing in critical infrastructure requisite for fast tracked growth .”

The governors attended the meeting, seeking foreign direct investments of up to $15 billion from businesses and organizations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).