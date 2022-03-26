Gov Emmanuel Assigns Portfolios Yo New Commissioners, SAs

Following the swearing-in of six new Commissioners today, Friday 25 March, 2022 by His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, members of the State Executive Council have been assigned the following portfolios:

1. Uko Essien Udom, SAN-Ministry of Justice & Attorney-General.

2. Sir Monday Ebong Uko-Ministry of Youth & Sports

3. Mr. Charles Udoh- Ministry of Environment & Solid Minerals.

4. Mr. Nsikak Linus Nkan -Ministry of Finance.

5. Prof. Augustine Vincent Umoh, Ministry of Health.

6. Dr. Imo Moffat -Ministry of Science & Technology.

7. Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, Ministry of Information & Strategy.

8. Mrs. Idongesit Iboro Etiebet-Ministry of Education

9. Hon. Orman Esin-Ministry Culture & Tourism

10. Hon. Frank Archibong-Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs.

11. Rt. Hon. (Chief) Uno Etim Uno- Ministry of Transport.

12. Otuekong Raphael Bassey- Ministry of Housing.

13. Dr. Ini Adiakpan (Ms)- Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Welfare.

14. Dr. John James Etim- Ministry of Power and Petroleum Development .

15. Enobong Udemeabasi Mbobo (Mrs)- Ministry of Rural Development & Cooperatives.

16. Prof. Eno Ibanga- Ministry of Works & Fire Service.

17. Iniobong Edward Ekong- Ministry of Lands & Water Resources.

18. Dr. (Mrs.) Offiong Samuel Offor- Ministry of Agriculture.

19. Bob Almond Emem- Ministry of Economic Development.

20. Aniefiok Isaac Nkom- Ministry of Labour & Manpower Planning .

21. Bassey B. Okon, PhD- Ministry of Special Duties & Ibom Deep Seaport.

22. Engr. Camillus Essien Umoh- Ministry of Trade & Investment.

23. Elder (Hon.) Amanam Okon Nkanga- Bureau of Political & Social Re-Orientatation.

In order to enable the Ministry of Economic Development focus on its core ministerial responsibility of Economic Planning, Development and Monitoring, His Excellency the Governor has approved the transfer of Ibom Deep Seaport development and oversight to the Ministry of Special Duties. Similarly, as a result of the rapid growth in the state aviation industry, Aviation Development matters have been transferred from the Ministry of Special Duties to the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Aviation Development in the office of His Excellency the Governor.

This portfolio assignment takes immediate effect.