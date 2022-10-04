Gov Bello Orders Renovation Of Minna Stadium For Tornadoes NPFL Match

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State says the remaining part of his administration will be dedicated to sports development even as he directed the immediate renovation of Bako Kontagora Memorial Stadium, Minna to host the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this when he received the newly elected Chairman of Chairmen (Leader of Congress), Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) at the Government House, Minna.

He said even though the state needs a modern stadium, he directed the commissioner for sports to ensure that necessary repairs are carried out in the Stadium to ensure Niger Tornadoes FC play the professional league in Minna.

“I am glad that Niger Tornadoes is doing well they can do better. The most important thing to us is we have to bring our games back to Minna.

“Definitely, we need to support our team and the best way we can do it is to provide them with facilities”, he said.

The Governor added that funding will be made available for the sports sector to upgrade its facilities and the completion of the Sports Complex at Ahmadu Bahago Stadium, Minna.

He expressed delight with Comrade Yusuf Fresh and congratulated him on the feat achieved over the years with the NFF.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Mamman Musa who had earlier introduced the NFF Leader of Congress and other members of the Niger State Football Association (NSFA) observed that with little touches on the Bako Kontagora Memorial Stadium, Niger Tornadoes would play its league matches in Minna.

The NFF Leader of Congress, Comrade Yusuf Fresh assured that the new NFF board will make right the wrongs that might have been done to take football to the next level.

He appreciated the Governor for the warm reception and support accorded him.

Comrade Fresh who is also the Chairman of NSFA said that equal opportunity would be given to all age grades football for selection into the National team.

NFF last week held an elective congress in Benin, Edo State where Fresh was elected as Chairman of Chairmen (Leader of Congress).