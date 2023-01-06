Gov Bello Inspects Remodelling Of Suleja Hospital

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has restated his commitment to revamping the health sector.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this while inspecting the ongoing remodelling and expansion work at the Suleja General Hospital.

He said the project has become necessary as the facility has spent over 30 years without being attended to and the members of staff have been working under tight conditions.

“This hospital has been long overdue for renovation, most of the facilities in Niger State have not seen any form of renovation for the past 30-40 years.

“The facility is being overstretched the doctors and the nurses are overwhelmed with patients, these necessitated the expansion to add more wards and consultant rooms”, he said.

The Governor said the hospital was being expanded from 100 to 250-bed space.

According to him, the hospital will be provided with modern and technological equipment for effective and efficient service delivery to the people of Suleja and its environs.

The Governor who expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, said that the work has attained 50 percent adding that it is expected to be completed in the next three months and ready for commissioning.

He maintained that emphasis is being accorded to the Primary Health Care (PHC) centers across the 274 wards and this, has reduced pressure on the secondary health care facilities.

Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi took the governor around the project for inspection.

Some of the sections for expansion and remodelling are X-ray rooms, emergency and accident wards, amenity wards, doctors’ quarters, and surgical wards among others.