Gov Bello Inaugurates 13-man BoT For Niger Varsity

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has inaugurated a 13-man member Endowment Fund Board of Trustee for Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai.

Inaugurating the board at the Council Chamber of the Government House Minna, Governor Sani Bello called on the board to explore all avenues to turn the university into an education centre of excellence in the country.

He said that the board members were carefully selected based on their track records

The Governor said that among the term of reference of the board is to provide advise that will lead to the growth and development of the university.

He added that the board shall operate within the confines of the ethics of IBBU Lapai or as applicable to the laws of the state.

“The board of trustees shall serve as advisory to the visitor on endowment matters of IBB Lapai and shall intervene with the governing council concerning the management of the institution, look at other areas that will promote and develop IBB to a greater height”, he said.

The Governor urged all the 25 local government councils in the state to see the need to support the university.

Chairman of the board and former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar assured the governor of their resolve to serve and contribute their quota to the development of the university.

Gen. Abubakar who acknowledged the present financial difficulty, however implored the governor to make some funds available for the success of their assignment.

He commended those who are supporting the growth of the varsity and appealed to the local government councils to do more.

Other members of the board are; Engineer Inuwa Musa Kuta as vice chairman I, Dr Suleyman Ndanusa, vice chairman II, Hajiya Aisha Ndanusa Ahmed, the representative of the donor groups, Prof. Abu Kasim Adamu, Vice Chancellor IBBU Lapai.

Permanent secretaries of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology; and Local Government are statutory members.

Alhaji Musa Ango Abdullahi is the congregation representative, Prof. Ibrahim Hassan represents the Senate, Dr Idris Abu is the representative of the Alumni of the university, and Babangida Bala Jatau as the secretary of the board.