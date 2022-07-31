Gov Bello Graces Shettima Daughter’s Wedding

Niger State Governor and Chairman, North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello joined other citizens from all walks of life to attend the wedding of the daughter of the former Governor of Borno state and running mate to the All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

The wedding ceremony which took place in Maiduguri, Borno State was between Fatima Kashim Shettima and Sadiq Bunu son of the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Governor Sani Bello prayed Allah to bless the union as he urged them to be patient with one another and be devoted to prayers as their guide in the marriage.

Among those that graced the Nikkah were the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, some Governors, and members of the National Assembly.