Gov Bello Gives Empowerment Tools To Women, Youths, Institutions

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has flagged-off the distribution of empowerment tools and startup packs to institutions, youths and women in Niger state

The event took place at the Government House Minna.

Governor Sani Bello who observed the need to empower youths and women in the society, described women as good managers.

He said when a woman is empowered, it produced a multiplier effect on the family and the society.

“We must do whatever we can to reduce the hardship of women.Women are good managers. If you invest in one woman, you are investing in over a 100. No matter how little you support, they make very good use of it” he said.

The Governor also acknowledged the large number of unemployed youths compared to the availability of jobs, adding that the way forward is to provide entrepreneurship skills to make them self reliant.

According to him, “we have to think out of the box to support people to become entrepreneurs, that is the only way to reduce unemployment”.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to become employers of labour.

He promised to provide more equipment to scale-up the number of beneficiaries before his tenure expires.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Yusuf Suleiman explained that the beneficiaries have gone through trainings on various skills and trades that would make them successful entrepreneurs.

While appreciating the support of the Governor, the Commissioner assured that the Ministry will ensure effective use of the items through continous monitoring of the beneficiaries.

He said the Ministry will not relent in efforts towards creating decent jobs for youth and women in the state.

The Chairman, Youth Council of Nigeria, Niger State Chapter, Abdullahi Sheriff applauded Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for his giant strides aimed at empowering the teaming youths in the state.

He said when such programmes of are sustained, they would help in curbing insecurity and reduce poverty.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello thereafter made symbolic presentations of the items to some beneficiaries.

1,770 items were distributed. They include; sewing machines, knitting machines, sets of tool boxes, pumping machines, filing machines and small electrical generators sets.

The beneficiaries cut across technical and vocational colleges, school for special education, Nigerian Correctional Centres, Training Institutions, Associations, fashion centres and their graduated trainees among others.