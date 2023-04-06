Gov Bello Decorates Security Officer With CSP Rank

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has decorated the Chief Security Officer (CSO), Government House, Minna, Isa Murtala Raji with his new rank, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

The decoration ceremony was performed by Governor Sani Bello and assisted by the Commissioner of Police Mr.Joshua Ogundele Ayodeji shortly before the commencement of the weekly execitive council meeting.

The brief ceremony was also witnessed by the Deputy Governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso and other council members.

The Governor congratulated him on his promotion and enjoined him to be more dedicated in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the ceremony, the elated Murtala Raji said he was happy with his new promotion and promised to give his best.

“I thank God for making it possible for me to attain this rank and I am praying for more as I still have years to serve in the Police”, he said.

He appreciated the Governor, the deputy governor, the CP, and all that took time out to participate in the ceremony.

CSP Murtala Raji until his promotion was Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Nigerian Police Force.