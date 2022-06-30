Gov Bello Condemns Terrorists’ Attack On Mining Site, Kidnap Of Chinese Nationals

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has condemned in its entirety the terrorists’ attack on joint security operatives at a mining site in Ajata Aboki, a community in Gurmana Ward, Shiroro local government area, leading to the killing of many security personnel and the kidnap of unspecified number of workers at the site including 4 expatriates of Chinese Nationals.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement commiserated with heads of the various security agencies that are part of the joint security operatives in the State for the loss of their personnel while ensuring the safety of people.

The Governor also sympathized with the families of the slain security agents, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not go in vain and commended the bravery of those who engaged the terrorists, causing them to record casualties also.

He acknowledged the efforts of the joint security operatives in the state with the support of his administration which has brought relative peace in the affected areas in the state.

While urging the security personnel not to be dampened by the incident on their colleagues, he encouraged them to remain committed in discharging their duties and ensure the safe return of the four Chinese Nationals and unspecified number of workers kidnapped at the mining site.

The Governor has equally directed a manhunt on the remaining terrorists to ensure they do not escape.

“This is really disturbing especially as the state has been relatively peaceful with only pockets of attacks being recorded as compared to some time past.

“It really saddened my heart to hear about this. It is even more worrisome to know that the lives of security personnel were involved and expatriates were also among those kidnapped.

“My heart goes out to the family of our security men killed, I pray that Allah will grant them Aljannah Firdausi and quick recovery to those injured.

He also prayed for the safe return of those kidnapped.

Terrorists were said to have attacked joint security operatives in an ambush while the security operatives were responding to a distressed call at a mining site in Ajata Aboki community in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government area which led to both side having casualties.

Four Chinese Nationals and unknown number of workers at the mining site were kidnapped.