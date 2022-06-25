Gov Bello Attends Atiku Bagudu Daughter’s Wedding

Entertainment

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello was among the dignitaries that attended the wedding fatiha between the daughter of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Maryam Atiku Bagudu and Ibrahim Shuaibu Gwada at the family house of the bride in Tundun Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Sani Bello who was the representative of the groom’s family paid a Dowry of N100,000 to the representative of the bride’s family, Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State.

The wedding fatiha conducted by Sarkin Malaman Birin-Kebbi, Mallam Aliyu Ladda Bunza also had Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu and many other Islamic clerics.

While admonishing the couple to live a good life, in their separate prayers and remarks, the clerics advised them to live their lives in accordance with Islamic injunctions and make Allah the centre of their home

Governor Sani Bello was accompanied by the All Progressives Congress APC North Central Zonal Chairman Alh. Mu’azu Bawa Rijau, the Party’s Governorship candidate in Niger state and Member representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency, Mohammed Umar Bago, Member representing Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi and the Chief of Staff government house, Ibrahim Balarabe among others.

The Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal was also at the wedding Fatiha.

Shortly after the wedding fatiha, Governor Abubakar Bello paid homage to Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar at his Palace.

