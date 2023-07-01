Gov Bago Donates To Niger Pilgrims In Mecca

Governor’s Generous Eid Gift Reinforces Brotherhood and Appreciation

In the true spirit of Eid celebration, His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, has extended a generous gesture to the pilgrims representing the state in Saudi Arabia. Each of the 3,710 pilgrims received a gift of 100 riyals, while 9 staff, 25 adhoc staff, and 25 supervisors appointed by Local Government Chairmen were given 200 riyals each. This act of kindness aims to express appreciation and reinforce the values of brotherhood and unity among the pilgrims.

A Personal Gesture from Governor Bago

While addressing the pilgrims, Governor Bago emphasized that the gesture was not from the Niger State Government, but a personal offering from himself as an individual. He conveyed his deep appreciation for the pilgrims, recognizing them as exemplary ambassadors of the state during their time in the Holy Land. By extending this gift, Governor Bago sought to honor their dedication and commitment to their faith, as well as their representation of Niger State.

Governor Bago took the opportunity to emphasize the significance of brotherhood and prayers, underscoring their importance in fostering unity and peace within the state. His visit to the pilgrims in Mina served as a platform to convey his gratitude while reinforcing the values that Eid celebration signifies.

Commitment to Improving Hajj Experience

In addition to the generous gift, Governor Bago shared his plans to enhance the Hajj experience for future pilgrims from Niger State. He assured the pilgrims that the Niger State Government would implement measures to improve the conditions of the Hajj Camp and ensure its renovation. Furthermore, the governor pledged to make the airport in Minna, Niger State, more conducive for pilgrims’ departures and to establish a reliable transport system in Saudi Arabia specifically for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Governor Bago’s commitment to improving the Hajj experience showcases the government’s dedication to ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of its citizens undertaking this sacred journey. By investing in infrastructure and logistical arrangements, the government aims to facilitate a seamless and comfortable Hajj pilgrimage for future participants from Niger State.