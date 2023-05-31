Gov Aliyu nullifies Tambuwal’s Appointments, Revokes Land Allocations

Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, the Governor of Sokoto State, has taken a decisive step by nullifying all recent appointments made into the State Civil Service by the former Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, after March 19, 2023. In addition, the Governor suspended the recent appointments of Traditional Rulers made by his predecessor.

This important announcement was made through a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, the Press Secretary to the Governor.

Furthermore, the Governor reversed the renaming of Tertiary Institutions in the State, along with other appointments related to their Governing Councils and their relocations. This decision highlights the Governor’s commitment to ensuring transparency and due process in the governance of Sokoto State.

In a bid to uphold fairness and equity, the Governor also directed the immediate revocation of land allocations made by Aminu Tambuwal during his tenure.

These actions demonstrate Aliyu’s dedication to upholding the principles of good governance and the rule of law in Sokoto State.

By nullifying recent appointments, suspending traditional rulers’ appointments, reversing institutional renamings, and revoking land allocations, the Governor is striving to restore accountability and ensure that decisions are made in the best interest of the state and its people.

“All recent appointments of Traditional Rulers made by the former Governor of Sokoto State Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal are hereby suspended and will be reviewed in due course in the public interest,” part of the statement read.