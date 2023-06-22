Gov Aliyu Dissolves Education Secretaries, Deputies In Sokoto

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has recently taken a decisive step by dissolving the Education Secretaries and their Deputies serving in the 23 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) of the State.

The prompt action was communicated through a statement signed by Abubakar Bawa, the Press Secretary to the State Governor.

With immediate effect, the dissolution of the Education Secretaries and their Deputies has been put into effect.

As a result, the relieved officials have been instructed to transfer the responsibilities and operations of their respective LGEAs to the most senior officers within the Local Governments.

Governor Aliyu’s decision to dissolve the Education Secretaries and their Deputies indicates a commitment to bring about positive changes and improvements in the educational sector of Sokoto state.

By initiating this restructuring, the Governor aims to create an environment conducive to enhanced educational development and progress throughout the region.