Gov Abiodun Orders Security Agencies To Quell Unrest In Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to go after those causing unrest in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to him, the unrest is being perpetrated by criminals tagged s cultists.

This is as he advised parents and guardians to warn their children as there will n=be no room for any plea.

He wrote on Facebook, “My attention has been drawn to the unrest going on in some parts of Abeokuta. Information available to me says these dastardly acts are being perpetrated by some criminals tagged cultists.

“I have made it clear that we will deal decisively with anyone found wanting in this regard.

“To this extent, I have given the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command and other security agencies a marching order to go after those criminals responsible for this crisis and restore total peace in Abeokuta and the State at large.

“Parents and guardians are also advised to warn their children and wards, as there will be no room for any form of plea for anybody culpable for these despicable and condemnable acts.”