Sports

Gov Abiodun Names Amusan Ogun Youth Ambassador

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
31

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has named world-record holding athlete, Tobi Amusa youth ambassador in the state.

Abiodun announced this on Facebook after Amusan paid him a visit following a successful athletics season for her.

He wrote, “My adopted daughter and world-record holding athlete, Ms Tobi Amusan paid me a courtesy visit in Oke-Mosan this morning.

“I announced her appointment as Youth Ambassador in Ogun State and a donation of a house, as well as five million Naira in recognition of her world records and other stellar achievements.

“We had adopted the Ogun State daughter for career support earlier this year, as Ms Amusan displayed the result-driven spirit of resilience, hardwork and determination that the State is known for.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
31

Related Articles

Gov Bello Orders Renovation Of Minna Stadium For Tornadoes NPFL Match

2 hours ago

Think Twice Before Attacking Others, Higuain Warns Social Media Users

18 hours ago

Akanji Is Unreal, Says De Bruyne

18 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp

Even Ronaldo Has Confidence Dips, Says Klopp On Liverpool Struggle

1 day ago