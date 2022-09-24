Gov Abdulrazaq Must Come Back For Second Term- Alangua Of Laduba

The head of Laduba community in Asa local Govt area of Kwara State, Alhaji Adelodun Shaheed Ariwajoye has called on the people of Kwara State to return Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for second term.

The traditional ruler said that, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has demonstrated unrivaled commitment to development within a very short period of time and he must be allowed to come back for second term to continue the good work.

Speaking on thursday, during the Fidau prayer of Alhaja Aminatu Abdulmalik, mother of the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Mopelola Abdulmalik, Laduba traditional ruler stated that, returning Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has become a collective resolution of the people.

Alh Adelodun noted that, while the community is still expecting the government to assist them in constructing the road linking Laduba directly to Ilorin, he said what the government has been able to achieve is still appreciable.

“Even before Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq became a governor in 2019, we have already declared him the governor of Laduba when he came to campaign and we are happy that today, he’s the governor of Kwara State”

“I therefore urge our people to collectively return Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as governor for second term, so that he can do much more than he has already done” Alh Adelodun said.

The traditional ruler also showed encomium on the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Mopelola Abdulmalik Bashir, for being a worthy ambassador of the community.

According to him, Mopelola has demonstrated that she’s a true ambassador of Laduba community and we are proud of her accomplishment.

“For us in Laduba, Mopelola is our hero and we pray to the almighty Allah to continue to elevate her”.

“The entire Laduba community is solidly behind Mopelola and we will always stand by her” he said.