Gospel Singer Tope Alabi Hails Oyedepo, Wife On 40th Wedding Anniversary

Gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has congratulated the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo and his wife, Faith, on their 40th wedding anniversary.

This she did by sharing some pictures of herself with the couple on her Instagram page on Saturday saying, “ What a joy to have you as parents. Daddy and Mummy, I celebrate the grace of God upon your lives. More grace sir/ma. Happy 40th wedding anniversary.”